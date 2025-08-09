Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Otis Worldwide worth $162,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $106.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.