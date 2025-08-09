Analyzing Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) & Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) and Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brambles and Greif”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $6.55 billion 3.17 $779.90 million N/A N/A Greif $5.45 billion 0.58 $268.80 million $3.55 18.78

Volatility and Risk

Brambles has higher revenue and earnings than Greif.

Brambles has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greif has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brambles and Greif, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greif 0 3 3 0 2.50

Greif has a consensus price target of $74.8333, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Greif’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greif is more favorable than Brambles.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and Greif’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Greif 3.74% 10.21% 3.23%

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Greif pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Greif pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greif has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Greif is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Greif shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Greif shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greif beats Brambles on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboards, corrugated sheets and containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets; and produces and sells coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, and recycled fiber. This segment's corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use properties. As of October 31, 2023, this segment owned approximately 175,000 acres of timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

