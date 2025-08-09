Head-To-Head Contrast: MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) vs. American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of American Woodmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of American Woodmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MillerKnoll -1.01% 10.44% 3.40% American Woodmark 5.82% 11.09% 6.35%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MillerKnoll and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MillerKnoll and American Woodmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MillerKnoll 0 2 0 0 2.00 American Woodmark 1 1 2 0 2.25

American Woodmark has a consensus target price of $83.3333, indicating a potential upside of 37.65%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than MillerKnoll.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MillerKnoll and American Woodmark”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MillerKnoll $3.67 billion 0.37 -$36.90 million ($0.56) -35.57 American Woodmark $1.71 billion 0.51 $99.46 million $6.48 9.34

American Woodmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MillerKnoll. MillerKnoll is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Woodmark beats MillerKnoll on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

