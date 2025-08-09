Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2025

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPXGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Capital Power Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$60.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$41.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.63, for a total transaction of C$51,590.14. Also, Senior Officer Jason Daniel Comandante sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.95, for a total value of C$105,900.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.