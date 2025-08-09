Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.78.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPX
Capital Power Trading Up 1.5%
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power
In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.63, for a total transaction of C$51,590.14. Also, Senior Officer Jason Daniel Comandante sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.95, for a total value of C$105,900.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Power
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.