Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$60.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$41.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.63, for a total transaction of C$51,590.14. Also, Senior Officer Jason Daniel Comandante sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.95, for a total value of C$105,900.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

