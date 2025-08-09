Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.5882.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $154,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 385,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,712.36. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $81,764.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,594.83. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,566 shares of company stock worth $931,354. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after buying an additional 1,396,496 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,649,000 after acquiring an additional 353,939 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,628 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,140,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 266,484 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,098,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,961,000 after acquiring an additional 127,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Five9 has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.18 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

