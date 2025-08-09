Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Critical Review

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Franklin Covey”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $1.52 billion 1.51 $116.63 million $5.73 23.21 Franklin Covey $287.23 million 0.83 $23.40 million $0.79 23.89

Profitability

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. Huron Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Covey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Franklin Covey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 6.60% 25.52% 9.50% Franklin Covey 3.81% 19.08% 6.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Huron Consulting Group and Franklin Covey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Franklin Covey 0 0 2 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $171.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.95%. Franklin Covey has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.27%. Given Franklin Covey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than Huron Consulting Group.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Franklin Covey on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research product suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; research-focused consulting and managed services; strategy and operations consulting services for public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company operates Strive platform, a learning deployment platform; Impact platform that helps automate implementation of learning initiatives; All Access Pass, a subscription platform that enables improved deployment of content, services, technology, and metrics to deliver behavioral impact at scale; and Leader in Me, which provides access to digital versions of student leadership guides, leadership lessons, illustrated leadership stories, and other resources. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

