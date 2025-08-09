Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price at $75.00

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $510,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,725. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $1,467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,440.96. The trade was a 79.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 157,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $31,605,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $76.40 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

