Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 389,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,679,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,467,000 after buying an additional 289,948 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.35.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,251.54. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,016 shares of company stock worth $29,341,433. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

