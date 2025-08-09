Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 29,535 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $168,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

