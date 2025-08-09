Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.7%

AMT opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.06.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

