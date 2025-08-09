Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $60,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $140.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

