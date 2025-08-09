AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 0.2%

AME opened at $181.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Melius cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.