iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

