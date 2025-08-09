Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

