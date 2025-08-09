Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Corning by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,484 shares of company stock worth $13,189,084. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.