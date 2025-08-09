Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Invests $5.01 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,735,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,088 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,263,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,175,000 after purchasing an additional 767,034 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,516,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 53,267.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 657,321 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 over the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

