Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $117,864,000 after purchasing an additional 242,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,465,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

