Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. The trade was a 55.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $202.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.50 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

