Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

