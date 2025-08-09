Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 418.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BILL by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BILL by 828.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after buying an additional 1,161,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BILL by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 32,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -339.06, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

