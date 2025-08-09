Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 40,581 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:HIO opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,070.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Peter Daniel Charles Mason purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $71,768.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

