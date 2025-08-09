Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 43,575 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,575 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Hilton Worldwide worth $373,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

