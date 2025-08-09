Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $294.39 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $295.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.85 and a 200-day moving average of $270.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.