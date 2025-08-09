Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,473 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Ross Stores worth $251,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,458,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,607 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,973,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

