Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 22,526 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 5,036,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after buying an additional 2,631,332 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,876,000 after buying an additional 2,311,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,760,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.