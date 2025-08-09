Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

