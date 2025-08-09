Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases Shares of 18,371 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 189.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 50.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,296 shares of company stock worth $8,711,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Down 0.9%

WWD stock opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $267.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.