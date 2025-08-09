Oppenheimer Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $23.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.99% from the company’s current price.

SPT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $811.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $36.30.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.93 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,439. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,745.15. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sprout Social by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

