Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $4.20 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,633,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 649,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after acquiring an additional 212,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,733,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Wall Street Zen raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $135.10 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $141.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

