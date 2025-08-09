Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $454.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 143.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $490.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $509.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

