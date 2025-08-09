Morgan Stanley Cuts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $144.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.48. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,865.60. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,856. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,080 shares of company stock worth $1,452,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.