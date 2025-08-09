Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 232.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGMT. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jones Trading boosted their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

SGMT opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $267.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.37. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, General Counsel Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $98,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 183,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,418.38. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $75,569.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,325.68. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,535 shares of company stock valued at $771,805 in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 14.6% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

