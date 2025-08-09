Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Invests $3.26 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 105.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.5%

BURL opened at $271.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $298.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group set a $390.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

