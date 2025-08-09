The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $27.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMCI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

SMCI opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock worth $53,949,340. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,752,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,316,000 after buying an additional 364,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after buying an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after buying an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

