Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of kneat.com FY2026 Earnings

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for kneat.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

kneat.com Trading Down 2.0%

TSE:KSI opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.43. kneat.com has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.25.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

