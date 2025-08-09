FY2026 EPS Estimate for Genius Sports Decreased by Analyst

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GENI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of GENI stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genius Sports by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,649,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 957,559 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.