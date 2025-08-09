Truist Financial Cuts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $57.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAC. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

IAC stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.87.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth $76,056,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,556,000. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 920,875 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 422.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 875,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 708,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

