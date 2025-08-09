Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes $2.28 Million Position in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vericel by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,288,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,775,000 after buying an additional 701,064 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,126,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after buying an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after buying an additional 158,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Price Performance

VCEL stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.03 and a beta of 1.27. Vericel Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vericel

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.