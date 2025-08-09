Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Welltower by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 190,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Welltower by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 694,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,464,000 after buying an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $168.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average of $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.18 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

