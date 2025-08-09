Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.47. 88,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 64,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Alaunos Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.81.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by $3.83. The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.