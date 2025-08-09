Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 69.02 ($0.93). Approximately 106,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 38,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.96).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Trading Down 3.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of -0.13.

About Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

