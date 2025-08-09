Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Shares Down 10.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Free Report) fell 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58. 175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Alfen Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Alfen Company Profile

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, development, production, and service of smart grids, energy storage systems,and electric vehicle charging equipment. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations for grid operators, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids; and supplementary offerings to grid connect amongst others PV farms, electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging hubs, and industrial companies.

