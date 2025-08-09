NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Trading 44.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 44.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

