Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Here’s Why

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 58,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 22,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Euro Manganese Trading Down 14.5%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
About Euro Manganese
Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its flagship project comprises the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings to produce manganese products for applications in lithium-ion batteries located in the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.
