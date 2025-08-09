Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.0%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 584.0%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.84%.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.