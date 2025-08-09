MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.94. 296,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 230,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 4.8%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

