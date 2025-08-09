Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Trading Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 181,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 333,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Lion Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Lion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.