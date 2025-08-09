Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. 556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

