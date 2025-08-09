Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $196.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

