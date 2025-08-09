PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

